The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,836 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.6% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $101,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $942.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $946.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $872.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.50 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,824 shares of company stock worth $25,062,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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