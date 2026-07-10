The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of First Horizon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 989 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $58,840,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,490 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

HD stock opened at $338.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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