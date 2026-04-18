The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $352.34 and its 200-day moving average is $362.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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