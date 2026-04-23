The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,217 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 209,264 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Kroger worth $55,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kroger by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after buying an additional 12,652,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company's stock worth $2,153,622,000 after purchasing an additional 386,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,327,182 shares of the company's stock worth $426,515,000 after purchasing an additional 865,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kroger by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company's stock worth $354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kroger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,204,987 shares of the company's stock worth $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 524,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here