The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 153,131 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 413.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of Transdigm Group worth $220,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,268.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here