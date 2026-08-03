The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of AGCO worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGCO from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $151.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.25.

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AGCO Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.09%. AGCO's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is 16.60%.

More AGCO News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an Equal Weight rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Benzinga Wells Fargo report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO outlook report

Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026. Zacks AGCO earnings report

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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