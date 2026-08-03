The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 38,274 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. $BHB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.24% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.8% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 75,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 109,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.46%.The company had revenue of $49.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares's payout ratio is 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bar Harbor Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

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Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.

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