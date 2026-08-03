The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LYV alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,821 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $174.46 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.34 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 0.34%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $208.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Live Nation beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient concert demand

Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Positive Sentiment: Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Live Nation's 2026 Inflection Point Tests Demand Against Execution

The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits because the stock recently traded near its 52-week high while its valuation remains demanding. Analysts also cited cost pressures, venue pre-opening expenses, international festival investments, substantial leverage and ongoing legal uncertainty as risks to future returns. Is LYV Stock Overvalued After Its Strong Rally and Earnings Beat?

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Live Nation Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Live Nation Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Live Nation Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here