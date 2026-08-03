The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,884 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,443 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $4,183,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,473 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $126.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Further Reading

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