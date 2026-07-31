The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,545 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 19,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $44,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,024 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,528 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.17, for a total transaction of $2,680,226.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,377,419.03. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $243,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,829.78. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,576 shares of company stock worth $8,415,875. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Up 3.9%

State Street stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. State Street's payout ratio is 32.45%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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