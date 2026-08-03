The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.47 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,804 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,138 shares of the company's stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

FWONA stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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