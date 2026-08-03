The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 42.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued

PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock

PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target

Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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