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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Five Point logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 246,905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.02% of Five Point worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPH. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $2,247,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 10.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,229,255 shares of the company's stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Five Point from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Point

Five Point Price Performance

FPH stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.64.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Five Point had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Five Point Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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