The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.95 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.29%.

Trending Headlines about Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised: Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Ingersoll Rand Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises Revenue Guidance

Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance remains strong but unchanged: The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain risks: With Ingersoll Rand trading at a relatively high forward valuation, investors may require accelerating earnings growth. Consequently, the unchanged EPS forecast appears to be outweighing the revenue upgrade and quarterly beats today. Ingersoll Rand Slips as Revenue Outlook Rises but Earnings Forecast Is Steady

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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