The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $166.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,477 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $166,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and segment outlook: Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. S&P Global anticipates adjusted EPS and buybacks

Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into growth markets: S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Agusto acquisition datacenterHawk acquisition

S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic data focus: The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Orbit presentation transcript

The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to estimates: S&P Global issued adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75, below the cited consensus estimate of $18.98. The lower-than-expected outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and became the main reason for the negative stock reaction. Results also included adjustments related to the Mobility spinoff, adding complexity to comparisons. S&P Global second-quarter results

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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