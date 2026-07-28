The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $225.33 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Linde worth $225,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Linde by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

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Linde Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $515.98 and its 200-day moving average is $494.86. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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