The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.67 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,557 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of CF Industries worth $39,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CF opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

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CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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