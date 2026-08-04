The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 136,631 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Hecla Mining's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Further Reading

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