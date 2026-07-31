The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $36,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,481.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

More A. O. Smith News

Here are the key news stories impacting A. O. Smith this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.03, above the $0.96 analyst consensus, while sales of approximately $1.0 billion also exceeded expectations. North America sales increased 5% to $820.5 million, supported by the Leonard Valve acquisition, 21% growth in boiler sales and pricing actions. A. O. Smith Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.03, above the $0.96 analyst consensus, while sales of approximately $1.0 billion also exceeded expectations. North America sales increased 5% to $820.5 million, supported by the Leonard Valve acquisition, 21% growth in boiler sales and pricing actions. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved substantially: year-to-date operating cash flow rose 42% to $254 million and free cash flow increased 67% to $233 million. The company also raised its 2026 share-repurchase target to $300 million. A. O. Smith Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cash generation improved substantially: year-to-date operating cash flow rose 42% to $254 million and free cash flow increased 67% to $233 million. The company also raised its 2026 share-repurchase target to $300 million. Positive Sentiment: A. O. Smith declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. A. O. Smith Declares Dividend

A. O. Smith declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.70–$3.85 and expects sales growth of 2%–3%, broadly consistent with analyst expectations. A. O. Smith 2026 Guidance

Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.70–$3.85 and expects sales growth of 2%–3%, broadly consistent with analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 0.7% year over year, and reported diluted EPS fell from $1.07 to $0.91; the adjusted figure benefited from excluding restructuring and impairment charges.

Revenue declined 0.7% year over year, and reported diluted EPS fell from $1.07 to $0.91; the adjusted figure benefited from excluding restructuring and impairment charges. Negative Sentiment: Rest of World sales dropped 19% to $194.9 million because of persistent weakness in China’s consumer-appliance market. Higher input costs and lower residential water-heater volumes also pressured profitability, helping explain the negative market reaction despite the headline earnings beat. A. O. Smith Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Further Reading

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