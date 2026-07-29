The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 754,810 Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,746 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 754,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of Qnity Electronics worth $134,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qnity Electronics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 252,447 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,827,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 43.92. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics NYSE: Q is a semiconductor and advanced electronics materials company formed from DuPont's former Electronics business. The company develops materials and technology solutions used throughout the semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging processes.

Its offerings support applications including wafer fabrication, lithography, metallization, interconnects, advanced packaging, thermal management and other electronic components. Qnity's products are designed to help semiconductor and electronics manufacturers improve device performance, reliability and manufacturing efficiency.

The company serves customers across the global semiconductor and electronics industries, with operations and markets spanning major technology-manufacturing regions.

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