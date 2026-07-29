Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 754,810 Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its Qnity Electronics stake by 182.3%, purchasing 754,810 additional shares to hold 1.17 million shares worth approximately $134.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating from MarketBeat and an average price target of $151.78, though recent targets range from $165 to $189.
  • Qnity exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.08 in EPS on $1.31 billion in revenue, up 17.6% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, yielding 0.3% annually.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Qnity Electronics.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,746 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 754,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of Qnity Electronics worth $134,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qnity Electronics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 252,447 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,827,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 43.92. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics NYSE: Q is a semiconductor and advanced electronics materials company formed from DuPont's former Electronics business. The company develops materials and technology solutions used throughout the semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging processes.

Its offerings support applications including wafer fabrication, lithography, metallization, interconnects, advanced packaging, thermal management and other electronic components. Qnity's products are designed to help semiconductor and electronics manufacturers improve device performance, reliability and manufacturing efficiency.

The company serves customers across the global semiconductor and electronics industries, with operations and markets spanning major technology-manufacturing regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Qnity Electronics Right Now?

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines