The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,317 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Illumina worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 financial results

Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Illumina outlook

Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably.

JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably. Positive Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery opportunities remain a catalyst: CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Eli Lilly joins Billion Cell Atlas

CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are taking profits near record levels: With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase.

With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase. Negative Sentiment: China and margins remain concerns: Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Illumina China and margin analysis

Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure: Reported insider activity over the past six months included 41 sales and one purchase, though such transactions may reflect scheduled or personal portfolio activity rather than a direct view of fundamentals.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here