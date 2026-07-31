The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $51,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.47.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

SHW stock opened at $344.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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