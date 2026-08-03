The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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