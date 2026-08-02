The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,289 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 137,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.80% of Green Brick Partners worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,195,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $137,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts: Sign Up

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $70.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Green Brick Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Green Brick Partners wasn't on the list.

While Green Brick Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here