The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,994 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,729 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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