The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,370 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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