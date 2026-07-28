The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 189,753 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 189,753 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $837,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $475.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here