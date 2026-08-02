The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 207,135 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,665 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 207,135 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,573,355 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $145,851,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.9% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,315 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $131,752,000 after purchasing an additional 385,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 783,663 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,953 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Motion Technology news, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,500. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,250. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SIMO opened at $253.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $355.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.41 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $312.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $341.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Silicon Motion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of $451 million , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Silicon Motion Q2 earnings report

Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $519 million to $541 million , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter revenue of , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. SIMO AI storage expansion

Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Wedbush and analyst commentary

Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Silicon Motion and MediaTek automotive storage partnership

Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. HPE versus SIMO value comparison

Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumer businesses face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Rising inventories, lower cash balances and recent bank borrowing could also temper enthusiasm if demand or execution weakens.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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