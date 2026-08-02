The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,472 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,472 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Carlyle Group worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 937.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CG opened at $46.02 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Carlyle Group's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carlyle Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Carlyle Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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