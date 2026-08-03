The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,378 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Nextpower worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nextpower alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 4th quarter worth about $170,918,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,071 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nextpower by 2,017.7% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,415 shares of the company's stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 539,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Nextpower by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 848,110 shares of the company's stock worth $73,879,000 after acquiring an additional 498,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 342,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427,824 shares of the company's stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 427,699 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextpower Price Performance

NXT opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $935.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $3,513,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,767.68. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $3,498,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,046,264. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nextpower from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nextpower from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.42.

View Our Latest Report on Nextpower

Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nextpower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nextpower wasn't on the list.

While Nextpower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here