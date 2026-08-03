The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,292 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,806 shares of the company's stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. WTW Propel Margin and Savings Plan

Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Analyst Price Target Actions

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Neutral Sentiment: WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. Negative Sentiment: Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. WTW AI Transformation Risks

Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly reduced several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast to $23.57 from $23.60, reflecting a cautious longer-term earnings view despite the current-quarter beat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $335.92 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is 23.62%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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