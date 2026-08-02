The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 53,219 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,891 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 53,219 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $77,679.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,749.60. This represents a 37.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,612 shares of company stock worth $484,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $57.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.59%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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