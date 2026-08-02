The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 53,429 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 53,429 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,230,350. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,023 shares of company stock valued at $709,082. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.8%

CBRE Group stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Trending Headlines about CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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