The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 59,822 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 59,822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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