The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 59,822 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 59,822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here