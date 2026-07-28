The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 76,828 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 76,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $282,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets following AMD’s Advancing AI event. Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Mizuho Lifts AMD Stock Price Target

Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD is positioning itself as a full AI-systems provider. Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. AMD and Cerebras Create a New Blueprint for Hardware

Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. Positive Sentiment: The long-term growth outlook remains aggressive. Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. AMD Revenue Outlook

Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s valuation leaves the stock sensitive to expectations. With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance.

With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling overwhelmed company-specific positives. AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Chip Stocks Slide on China Semiconductor Progress

AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal. Quiver data shows AMD insiders made numerous sales, including transactions by CEO Lisa Su, with no open-market purchases during the period reviewed. While sales may reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $807.07 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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