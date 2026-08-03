The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,441 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,547 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,800. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock worth $3,870,600 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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