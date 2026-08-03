The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 975 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $697,200. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,600.93.

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Trending Headlines about Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,124.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,216.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.48. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $674.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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