The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,724 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.22% of Stantec worth $120,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Stantec by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,909 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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