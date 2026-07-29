Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Stantec logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its Stantec stake by 4.4% in the first quarter, selling 64,772 shares and retaining 1.39 million shares worth approximately $120.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 63.86% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with five Buy ratings and two Holds, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a target price of $175.00.
  • Stantec exceeded first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $0.97 versus a $0.95 estimate, while paying a quarterly dividend of $0.245, or $0.98 annually, for a 1.4% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,724 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.22% of Stantec worth $120,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Stantec by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,909 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stantec Right Now?

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines