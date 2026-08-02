The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3,478.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,400 shares of the company's stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 258,956 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the company's stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $254.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.71 and a twelve month high of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $2,580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,270,635.59. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $2,653,144.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,930.70. This trade represents a 37.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $7,683,517. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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