The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,118 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 177,045 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of New York Times worth $63,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New York Times by 10,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,316,172 shares of the company's stock worth $160,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company's stock worth $233,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,788 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $97,882,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 98.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $74.91 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. New York Times's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: NYT is publishing extensive coverage of high-interest events, including the expanding Iran conflict, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, migration into Spain’s Ceuta territory, U.S. politics and artificial-intelligence risks. Such breaking-news and explanatory coverage can support traffic, subscriptions and engagement, although the articles do not disclose a measurable financial impact. Iran War Live Updates

NYT is publishing extensive coverage of high-interest events, including the expanding Iran conflict, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, migration into Spain’s Ceuta territory, U.S. politics and artificial-intelligence risks. Such breaking-news and explanatory coverage can support traffic, subscriptions and engagement, although the articles do not disclose a measurable financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s broad mix of politics, international affairs, science, culture and lifestyle journalism reinforces the value of its subscription bundle. However, the supplied articles contain no new subscriber, advertising or guidance figures, limiting their immediate importance for valuation.

The company’s broad mix of politics, international affairs, science, culture and lifestyle journalism reinforces the value of its subscription bundle. However, the supplied articles contain no new subscriber, advertising or guidance figures, limiting their immediate importance for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of rising artificial-intelligence spending and an possible venture-capital bubble highlights both the opportunity and uncertainty facing digital media companies. AI could improve products and efficiency, but it may also intensify competition for audience attention and increase technology costs. In Silicon Valley, Some Say an A.I. Bubble Would Be Just Fine

Coverage of rising artificial-intelligence spending and an possible venture-capital bubble highlights both the opportunity and uncertainty facing digital media companies. AI could improve products and efficiency, but it may also intensify competition for audience attention and increase technology costs. Negative Sentiment: The report that the economy is slowing is a potential concern for advertising demand, even though NYT’s subscription-led model may reduce its exposure relative to traditional broadcasters and newspapers. The Economy Slows

The report that the economy is slowing is a potential concern for advertising demand, even though NYT’s subscription-led model may reduce its exposure relative to traditional broadcasters and newspapers. Negative Sentiment: ABC’s formal dispute with the F.C.C. over television-license reviews underscores heightened regulatory and political pressure on U.S. media companies. The issue does not directly involve NYT, but it may contribute to a more cautious media-sector trading environment. ABC Formally Rebukes F.C.C. for Review of TV Licenses

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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