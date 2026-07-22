The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,814 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $304,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 408,464 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. The trade was a 80.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.50.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $176.88 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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