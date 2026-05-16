The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3,384.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $300.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $300.05 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

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