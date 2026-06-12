The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 185.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.2%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $316.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.31 and its 200-day moving average is $332.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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