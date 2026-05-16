The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $300.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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