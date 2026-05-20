The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 64,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $138,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $177,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,119 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $104,826,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $92,275,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4%

SHW stock opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $294.32 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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