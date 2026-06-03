The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 116,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $319.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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