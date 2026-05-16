The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 116,128 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 16.3% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd owned 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $92,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $300.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $300.05 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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