The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Lowered by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $147.50 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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