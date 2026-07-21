The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15,998.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,663,000 after buying an additional 3,756,502 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $739,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here