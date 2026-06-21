The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX remains a standout off-price retailer, with same-store sales up 6% in the latest quarter and strength across its major banners. Management also sees room for more than 1,800 additional stores, including expansion in home furnishings, which supports a longer growth runway.

TJX remains a standout off-price retailer, with same-store sales up 6% in the latest quarter and strength across its major banners. Management also sees room for more than 1,800 additional stores, including expansion in home furnishings, which supports a longer growth runway. Positive Sentiment: The company’s cash flow is supporting share buybacks and dividend growth, which can boost shareholder returns and help offset share count dilution over time. 3 Retail Winners Using Cash Flow to Stay Ahead (TJX)

The company’s cash flow is supporting share buybacks and dividend growth, which can boost shareholder returns and help offset share count dilution over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also emphasize TJX’s consistent execution, including record earnings, rising same-store sales, and an expanding international strategy as Ernie Herrman pushes the business beyond the U.S.

Recent articles also emphasize TJX’s consistent execution, including record earnings, rising same-store sales, and an expanding international strategy as Ernie Herrman pushes the business beyond the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are comparing TJX’s reliable performance with its premium valuation, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the company’s strong fundamentals. TJX Is a Reliable Off-Price Retailer, But for Investors, Is the Premium Too High?

Analysts and market commentators are comparing TJX’s reliable performance with its premium valuation, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the company’s strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Another update noted TJX was up about 4% since its last earnings report and is being watched to see whether earnings estimates keep moving higher, which could influence the stock’s next move. TJX (TJX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here